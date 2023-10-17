Wallace Signs Back in Port Huron

The Port Huron Prowlers have announced the signing of goaltender Ian Wallace. This is his third time signing with the Prowlers.

"It feels good to be back again," Wallace said. "I love the group of guys we have and it should be a fun season. I'm excited to be back in a Port Huron Prowlers jersey."

Wallace was rostered by four FPHL teams last season. Besides Port Huron, he made starts for Mississippi and Binghamton while also backing up, but not getting into, a pair of games for the Elmira Mammoth.

The Franklin Pierce University product began the season with the Prowlers before he was traded to the Sea Wolves in November. He signed as a free agent with both the Black Bears and Mammoth before returning to Port Huron as a free agent in March. In his last start of the year, Wallace pitched a 46-save shutout in Watertown. It was the Prowlers' only shutout of the season.

The West Islip, NY native was selected in the expansion draft this offseason by the Blue Ridge Bobcats. He was released Saturday.

