Wallace Shuts out Watertown

April 9, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release







Ian Wallace pitched a 46-save shutout as the Port Huron Prowlers defeated the Watertown Wolves 4-0 on April 8 to sweep the two-game series. The shutout was Wallace's first as a pro and the Prowlers' first of the season.

Liam Freeborn opened the scoring 2:01 into the contest, beating Adam Wisco on a wraparound for his 17th goal of the season.

Later in the period with a power play winding down, Bryan Parsons found some space, walked in and fired a shot off the post and in to double to lead.

That 2-0 score held until the third when Freeborn continued to pile on. After some possession in the offensive zone, Sam Gagnon found Freeborn in the slot who snapped it home for his second of the game with under nine minutes to go.

Freeborn added the empty netter for his first professional hat trick. He was named the second star of the game.

Wallace was named the first star for his shutout effort in goal. Parsons nabbed third star honors with a goal and an assist. Sam Marit tallied a couple of helpers in the game for Port Huron.

Wisco stopped 36 of 39 shots in the loss for Watertown.

The Prowlers wrap up the regular season at home against the Danbury Hat Tricks on April 14 and 15. The first game starts at 7:05 P.M. and the Saturday contest is Fan Appreciation Night with puck drop scheduled for 6:05 P.M. Tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets or by calling the McMorran Box Office at 810-985-6166.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.