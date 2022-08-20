Wallace Sets Tone, Bats Come Alive Late to Beat Frogs

EVERETT, WA - After three games that were decided by a combined score of 33-24 on 77 total hits, the Canadians eked out a 3-1 win over the Everett AquaSox (Mariners) Friday night to win their fifth consecutive game and secure a series victory in their final visit to Funko Field this season.

Tonight's game was a masterclass in starting pitching. Vancouver lefty Trenton Wallace and #15 Mariners prospect Bryan Woo traded zeroes for the first two innings before the Frogs got to Wallace for a run in the third on a lead-off walk, a steal, a sacrifice bunt and an RBI groundout. That would be all the former Iowa Hawkeye would allow in a season-long six innings in which he scattered two hits, walked a pair - his fewest in a High-A start - and K'd seven to establish a new personal best at this level.

Despite Wallace's quality start, Woo was even better. He limited the potent C's offense to two hits and a couple of walks while racking up 11 strikeouts along the way. He handed the ball to the bullpen after six, who kept the Canadians off the board in the seventh and the eighth.

Wallace was followed by a perfect seventh from Matt Svanson then Justin Kelly (W, 9-2) set down the side in order in the eighth to keep it 1-0 'Sox heading into the ninth.

Prior to today, Vancouver was 0-15 when trailing after eight innings in the second half and 3-34 overall in those games. They upset the apple cart with five consecutive hits to score three runs to start the ninth: Alex De Jesus began the rally with a sharp single, Leo Jimenez tied the game with an RBI double, PK Morris put the Canadians in front with a go-ahead two-bagger that barely scored Jimenez in front of a tag from the catcher on a play at the plate, Gabby Martinez singled to pass the bat then Damiano Palmegiani plated the third run of the stanza with a base hit of his own to help the C's lead it 3-1.

Kelly got the first two outs in the bottom of the ninth then battled to a full count with James Parker, who saw seven pitches before dumping the eighth into right field for a bloop single to bring the tying run to the plate. That prompted a pitching change that brought Connor Cooke (S, 4) into the game, and, after plunking league home run leader Dariel Gomez in the foot to put the tying run on base, he managed to get #14 Mariners prospect Alberto Rodriguez to hit into a game-ending pinch-hit flyout to deep center to secure the win.

Vancouver has now scored in the top of the ninth in each of the first four games of this series by putting up a total of nine runs in the final frame of regulation since Tuesday.

With the win, the C's avoid losing ground to second half standings leader Eugene (Giants) and third place overall Spokane (Indians), who both were victorious tonight.

The Canadians could make it a six-game winning streak by taking down the Frogs on Saturday night. #12 Blue Jays prospect Dahian Santos makes his much-anticipated High-A debut opposite Everett's Logan Rinehart. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. and can be heard on CanadiansBaseball.com and Sportsnet 650.

