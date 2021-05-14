Walks Derail Dust Devils in Everett

May 14, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release







A tough night for the pitching staff ended in a 15-1 loss for the Tri-City Dust Devils (3-6) at the hands of the Everett AquaSox on Thursday night at Funko Field. Command was an issue for the Dust Devils throughout the evening, with the team surrendering 12 walks and hitting two batters.

The game took a turn in favor of the AquaSox in the third inning. The two teams were tied at 1-1 entering the bottom of the third, but Everett scored three runs in the frame to begin a stretch that saw the AquaSox score 14 unanswered runs.

The fourth game of the six-game series will feature a pitching matchup of left-hander Hector Yan for the Dust Devils and Everett countering with 2019 1st round pick George Kirby.

Tickets for home games in May are now available by going to www.dustdevilsbaseball.com or by calling the team's office at (509) 544-8789. With capacity restrictions in place, it's more important than ever to get your tickets prior to the day of the game.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from May 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.