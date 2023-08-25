Walks and Errors Hurt Drillers in Loss

Springdale, AR - The Tulsa Drillers dropped their first game of the series to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 10-7 on Thursday night at Arvest Ballpark. Walks were an issue for both sides as 15 free passes helped lead to four lead changes in the game. Ultimately, the Drillers were hurt by two errors that led to three unearned runs.

Both offenses were on display early in the game as the two teams combined to score five runs in the first two innings.

The Naturals strung two hits together in the first inning to score the game's first run. With one out, Diego Hernandez singled into left field, and Peyton Wilson followed with a run-scoring double.

In the second inning, RBI doubles from Kody Hoese and Brandon Lewis scored two runs and gave the Drillers a 2-1 lead.

Northwest Arkansas reclaimed the lead in the bottom half of the second when a single, a hit batter and a second single tied the game, and a groundout allowed Dillan Shrum to score.

Tulsa starting pitcher River Ryan completed four innings before being replaced by reliever Ben Harris in the fifth. Harris struck out the first batter he faced, followed by hitting the next batter and walking three to load the bases and force in a run. Tulsa made a mid-inning pitching change as Antonio Knowles entered and walked the first batter he faced to force in another run and give the Naturals a 5-2 lead.

The Drillers benefitted from five walks in the sixth to recapture the lead. Tulsa loaded the bases with three singles before a wild pitch and four walks produced four runs and made the score 6-5.

The Drillers could not hold the lead in the bottom of the sixth when a throwing error from Hoese allowed the Naturals to score two runs. One batter later, Tucker Bradley singled to plate a third run as Northwest Arkansas took an 8-6 lead.

The Naturals increased the margin to 10-6 on Bradley's two-run homer in the eighth.

The Drillers did not go down easily in the ninth inning when consecutive doubles from Lewis and Ismael Alcantara scored a seventh run.

HIGHLIGHTS & HAPPENINGS

*The loss dropped Tulsa's season record against the Naturals to 10-11.

*Ryan gave up three runs on five hits and one walk with one strikeout in his 22nd appearance (20th start) for the Drillers.

*Ricky Vanasco received the loss as he gave up two unearned runs. He has now not allowed an earned run in his last 13 appearances.

*Yusniel Diaz earned a hit and two walks to increase his on-base streak to 21 straight games. The streak is the second-longest active streak in the Texas League. Diaz has also earned a hit in eight consecutive games.

*Hoese and Lewis finished with three hits each.

*The Drillers announced today that pitcher Aldry Acosta and infielder Lewis have been activated from the Injured List. Lewis played in his first game since July 27.

*Drillers hitting coach Louis Iannotti was ejected in the third inning by the home plate umpire for arguing balls and strikes.

*The Drillers scored at least seven runs in the game, meaning fans can purchase large, one-topping pizzas from Mazzio's on Friday for just $7 each. The special offer is good throughout the day on Friday, but it is only available online at Mazzios.com and when you use the promotion code DRILLERS at checkout.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers and Naturals will play the fourth game of their six-game series on Friday night at Arvest Ballpark. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. and the starting pitchers are slated to be:

Tulsa - RHP Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (1-1, 1.84 ERA)

NW Arkansas - LHP Noah Cameron (1-9, 6.58 ERA)

