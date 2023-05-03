Walker Hits Historic Homer in 4-1 Loss
May 3, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - West Michigan Whitecaps News Release
BELOIT, WI - The West Michigan Whitecaps got their first home run in franchise history from a player who's homered in a Major League Baseball game, as Steele Walker delivered a solo shot in a 4-1 defeat to the Beloit Sky Carp on Wednesday afternoon at ABC Supply Stadium.
Walker, who hit a home run during a five-game stint with the Texas Rangers last season on June 5 at Progressive Field against the Cleveland Guardians, slammed a solo homer with two outs in the fourth inning to account for the only 'Caps run. In the 30-year history of Whitecaps Baseball, there have only been nine Major League rehab assignments, including appearances by former Major League All-Stars in Curtis Granderson, Magglio Ordonez, and Carlos Guillen. Still, none homered during their time with West Michigan. Walker becomes the first to have homered as a 'Cap after homering in the big leagues.
As for the rest of the contest, West Michigan failed to add to their 1-0 lead, instead giving up three runs in the bottom of the fourth - two of which scored on wild pitches - before a Jake Thompson solo homer gave the Sky Carp an insurance run in the sixth to conclude the scoring in the contest.
The Whitecaps record falls to 13-10 as their three-game winning streak snaps, while the Sky Carp improve to 15-7. 'Caps starting pitcher Jack O'Loughlin (0-3) gave up three runs in 3.2 frames in suffering his third loss, while Beloit starter Jared Poland (2-0) gave up just one run in five innings to enjoy his second victory of the 2023 campaign. Walker finished the day going 2-for-4 in the contest's only multi-hit performance for West Michigan.
UP NEXT
This six-game against the Beloit Sky Carp continues with a Thursday night contest beginning at 7:35 pm. Pitcher Williander Moreno gets a spot-start for West Michigan against Sky Carp tosser Gabe Bierman. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 7:20 pm. Get your tickets for all 2023 home games now at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.
