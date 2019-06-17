Walker Earns CL Player of the Week Honors

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Dash outfielder Steele Walker was named the Carolina League's Player of the Week for June 10-16, the league office announced on Monday.

Over six games played last week, Walker went 10-for-23 (.435) with two homers, two doubles, five runs scored and nine RBIs. Thanks to this recent stretch, the former second-round pick out of the University of Oklahoma increased his OPS from .629 to .758.

After logging three hits and three RBIs over the course of a doubleheader against Salem on Tuesday, June 11, Walker saved his biggest day for Friday, June 14, at Carolina. As part of a 6-2 win for Winston-Salem, the 22-year-old hit for the third cycle in Dash history (2009-present), posting a career-high in hits by going 4-for-5 with four RBIs. Prior to Walker's cycle, the last Dash player to accomplish the feat was Mason Robbins on April 27, 2016 at BB&T Ballpark against the Lynchburg Hillcats.

The Texas native capped off his impressive week by registering two hits on Saturday, June 15, and a two-run homer in the series finale on Sunday. Overall, the slugger is recording a .254/.353/405 batting line in 36 contests for Winston-Salem this year.

This is the first career Player of the Week honor for Walker, and he is the third Dash player to take home a Carolina League weekly honor this season. Outfielder Luis Robert, who is currently with the Double-A Birmingham Barons, was the Carolina League Player of the Week for April 4-14 after hitting five home runs and driving in 15 runs during that span. Meanwhile, Carolina League All-Star Zach Remillard won the weekly honor during the week of May 6-12.

Following the Carolina League All-Star Break, Winston-Salem returns to BB&T Ballpark for a seven-game homestand from June 20-26.

