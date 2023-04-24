Walker Duehr Inks Two-Year Deal with Flames

April 24, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announce today the signing of forward Walker Duehr to a two-year, one-way, contract extension.

TERM: two-year

AAV: $825,000

Duehr, a native of Sioux Falls, SD skated in 27 games with the Flames this season, scoring seven goals and four assists for eleven points. Duehr scored his first NHL goal on January 12 in St. Louis, becoming the first player born in South Dakota to score an NHL goal. The 25-year-old also played in 41 games for the Calgary Wranglers in 2022-23, with 15 goals and 11 assists for 26 points.

WALKER DUEHR - RIGHT WING

BORN: Sioux Falls, SD DATE: November 23, 1997

HEIGHT: 6'2" WEIGHT: 210 lbs.

SHOOTS: Right

ACQUIRED: Signed as a free agent by Calgary, April 11, 2021.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.