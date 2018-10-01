Walk to End Alzheimer's Set for Saturday, October 6 at Fifth Third Field

October 1, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





DAYTON, OH - Dayton, Ohio will host one of the nation's largest Walks to End Alzheimer's as the annual event brings attention to the impact and reach of the disease.

More than 3,000 people are expected to participate in the Saturday, Oct. 6 event sponsored by the Alzheimer's Association Miami Valley Chapter. The event is a great way to support efforts for a cure, celebrate a loved one or honor caregivers.

"We're looking forward to this year's Walk to End Alzheimer's," said Eric VanVlymen, Executive Director of the Miami Valley Chapter. "Not only does the Walk support Alzheimer's research, care, and support programs, but it's also a chance for families and friends to come together and share a message of hope. We'd love to see the entire community get involved and join the fight to end Alzheimer's."

The Dayton Walk will take place at Fifth Third Field. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. The walk starts at 10 a.m. While at the walk, participants can learn about Alzheimer's disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment and support programs and services from the Alzheimer's Association Miami Valley Chapter. Walk participants also honor those affected by Alzheimer's disease with a poignant tribute known as the Promise Garden ceremony.

Walk Committee member Jenica Huelskamp said, "The Walk to End Alzheimer's is truly a day of showing support and love for those facing Alzheimer's. I've been participating in the walk for years with my family and I always leave feeling hopeful and refreshed that we can make a difference to end Alzheimer's."

All funds raised through the Walk to End Alzheimer's further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer's Association. The Dayton Walk is the 25th largest walk in the nation based on dollars raised. Last year, $550,000 was raised during the Dayton walk.

The Alzheimer's Association Miami Valley Chapter serves a nine-county region. Last year about 30,000 people in the region were living with Alzheimer's. Nationwide, more than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease, the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States and the only disease among the top 10 causes that cannot be cured, prevented or even slowed. Additionally, more than 16 million family and friends provide care to people with Alzheimer's and other dementias in the U.S.

Register today for the Walk. Sign up as a Team Captain, join a team or register to walk as an individual at alz.org/walk or call 800.272.3900.

Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's®

The Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's is the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer's Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer's Association Memory Walk®; now the Alzheimer's Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer's. Together, we can end Alzheimer's.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from October 1, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.