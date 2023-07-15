Walk-Off Win Secures Third Straight Triumph for Marauders

July 15, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Bradenton Marauders News Release







Bradenton, Fla.--- The Marauders (12-5, 47-35) and the Dunedin Blue Jays (6-11, 38-45) met for the second game of a three-game series at LECOM Park on a hot and muggy Saturday night on the Suncoast. The two teams traded the lead all night before the Marauders capitalized on a throwing error and misfield in the ninth to send everyone home happy via a 5-4 win.

Marauders pitcher Owen Kellington got the starting honors. He would toss 3.2 innings, allowing just one earned run while striking out five of the 16 hitters he faced.

Dunedin took a 1-0 lead in the first when they plated a man off of a two-out error committed by Marauders third baseman Yordany De Los Santos. Bradenton counterpunched in the second inning when Lonnie White Jr. singled to level the game at 1-1.

Roque Salinas cracked a sacrifice fly to right in the top of the third to reclaim their narrow lead at a 2-1 scoreline.

Bradenton took the lead back in the bottom of the sixth when Josiah Sightler walked with the bases loaded before Shalin Polanco put the good guys ahead with a sacrifice fly to make it a 3-2 game while collecting his 44th RBI of the season.

The Marauders doubled the lead in the seventh thanks to an RBI flare from Josiah Sightler, but a two-spot in the top of the eighth sent the game to the ninth tied at 4-4.

In the bottom of the ninth, Geovanny Planchart walked to start the frame and was replaced by Deivis Nadal as a pinch runner at first. With Jesus Castillo at the dish, Nadal took off with the 1-1 pitch and made it to second safely as the off-line throw flew into centerfield, allowing Nadal to advance to third and take a wide turn around the bag before he broke for the plate as Jays Centerfielder Jaden Rudd overran the ball.

Nadal scored with a feet-first slide to score the winning run, delivering the 5-4 win for the Young Bucs.

The series finale is set for Sunday at Noon.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from July 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.