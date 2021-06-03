Walk-Off Wednesday: Tovar Whacks Game-Winner in 10thÃÂ

June 3, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (16-10) walked-off on the Visalia Rawhide (6-20) 4-3 in 10 innings Wednesday night from Chukchansi Park. Fresno improved to 8-0 against their Highway 99 rivals, 5-0 in Wednesday contests and 2-1 in extras.

Ezequiel Tovar played hero once again as he laced a hard single past third baseman AJ Vukovich in the bottom half of the 10th. Bladimir Restituyo was the recipient of the game winning run and tying RBI. Drew Romo enjoyed a two-hit evening, with one leaving the yard. The solo shot was the second longball of his professional career. Joe Aeilts grabbed a trio of hits as well in the victory.

Grizzlies' starter Breiling Eusebio did not factor in the final line after six solid frames. He allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits, one walk and seven strikeouts. Both his innings and punchout totals knotted season-highs. Reliever Anderson Bido (3-1) secured the decision for Fresno.

The Rawhide offense mustered nine hits in the loss. Jorge Barrosa (3-for-5) and Vukovich (2-for-4) led the charge for Visalia with multi-hit affairs. Elian Miranda was credited with a homer in the fourth, despite the ball not leaving the park. Liu Fuenmayor (0-2) was tagged the defeat. Both clubs are back at it tomorrow night from Downtown Fresno.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- C Drew Romo (2-4, HR, 2B, RBI, R)

- RF Joe Aeilts (3-4, R)

- SS Ezequiel Tovar (Walk-off 1B)

Top Performers: Visalia Rawhide (Arizona Diamondbacks)

- CF Jorge Barrosa (3-5, R)

- 3B AJ Vukovich (2-4, BB)

- LHP Blake Walston (6.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K)

On Deck:

Thursday, June 3 vs Visalia Rawhide, Visalia RHP Justin Martinez (0-3, 10.32) vs. Fresno RHP Mike Ruff (3-1, 3.00), 6:50 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

11 of the last 14 games for the Grizzlies have been one or two-run affairs (5-6). Overall, 18 of the first 26 games for Fresno have been decided by two runs or less. The Grizzlies are 10-8 in those contests with a 5-4 mark at home.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from June 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.