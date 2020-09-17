Waldrop Inc. Announced as the Official HVAC & Plumbing Provider of the Greenville Drive

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Drive announced today that Waldrop Inc., a mainstay of the Greenville & Spartanburg communities for over 50 years, has agreed to become the Official HVAC & Plumbing Provider of the Greenville Drive.

This partnership announcement, considered a major development for both organizations, will enhance Waldrop's community visibility, marketing capabilities, and relationship development efforts while providing the Drive with Waldrop's state-of-the-art, customer-first HVAC & Plumbing expertise. Both organizations are mainstays of the Upstate community and will enjoy the unique brand & product development opportunities associated with the 1 million plus fans that engage annually with the Drive platform both at Fluor Field & across the Drive's online channels.

"Our partnership with Waldrop represents the type of mutually beneficial, engaging collaboration that the Drive seeks with all its corporate partners," said Drive Owner & Team President Craig Brown. "Both organizations are very like-minded in terms of being community-first & service centric. To see Waldrop continue to invest in our community especially during today's challenging times speaks directly to Waldrop's customer & community commitment. We're excited to expand our partnership with today's announcement and to further showcase the Waldrop brand to the Upstate community for years to come."

As part of the partnership, Waldrop HVAC products will be showcased across the entirety of Fluor Field seeking to maximize the Drive fan experience across all ballpark spaces & hospitality areas. The Waldrop brand will also be prominently featured across a variety of Drive visibility touchpoints including outfield signage, GreenvilleDrive.com, and the award-winning Greenville Drive Magazine. In addition, the Drive & Waldrop will collaborate each Drive season on exciting ticket offers & event integration opportunities that align with Waldrop's strategic community focus on the Military, First Responder's, and Youth Development.

"Waldrop has been part of the Greenville & Spartanburg communities for over 50 years, becoming the Upstate region's preferred choice for fast, quality, HVAC & Plumbing services. It always has been & will continue be our people that deliver the difference. We're excited to officially partner with the Greenville Drive and continue to positively impact and give back to the community that's given us so much," said Waldrop Chief Operations Officer Jamie Porterfield.

