Wahoos Classic Doubleheader Scheduled for Saturday Due to Weather Concerns

February 14, 2020 - Southern League (SL) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release





PENSACOLA, FL - Due to a high probability of inclement weather on Sunday, Oklahoma and Virginia will play a double header on Saturday, February 15 at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Game one will begin at 1:00 PM and game two will begin at 4:00 PM or 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Gates at Blue Wahoos Stadium will open at 12:00 PM. No game will be played on Sunday.

Tickets purchased in advance for Sunday's game will be honored on Saturday. Both contests will be nine innings.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from February 14, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.