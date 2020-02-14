Wahoos Classic Doubleheader Scheduled for Saturday Due to Weather Concerns
February 14, 2020 - Southern League (SL) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release
PENSACOLA, FL - Due to a high probability of inclement weather on Sunday, Oklahoma and Virginia will play a double header on Saturday, February 15 at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Game one will begin at 1:00 PM and game two will begin at 4:00 PM or 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Gates at Blue Wahoos Stadium will open at 12:00 PM. No game will be played on Sunday.
Tickets purchased in advance for Sunday's game will be honored on Saturday. Both contests will be nine innings.
