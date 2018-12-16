Wahlin Scores Two in the Third to Lift Bears

Knoxville, TN Brandon Wahlin scored twice in the third period and the Knoxville Ice Bears beat the Quad City Storm 3-1 at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum Saturday night in front of a sold-out crowd of 5,190.

It was the first meeting between for Knoxville against the expansion Quad City team that joined the SPHL after ceasing operations from the ECHL last season. Wahlin's two goals were his first as an Ice Bear in just his second game since being signed on Wednesday.

Wahlin gave Knoxville the lead for good when Danny Cesarz found him at the left hashmark from the right wall and his snapshot beat Peter Di Salvo up high at 3:39 of the third. He found the net again when he collected the puck in the neutral zone for a 2-on-1 and shot the puck between Di Salvo's pads at 14:01.

Liam Kerins scored the opening goal after fielding a stretch pass from Marcus Ortiz then burying a wrist shot past the blocker of Di Salvo from the left circle at 9:03 of the first.

Quad City leveled the score when Ben Boukal's shot from the top of the left circle was deflected by Ortiz and redirected by Tommy Tsicos past Michael Santaguida at 5:22 of the second.

Knoxville nearly retook the lead later in the second when Wahlin found Stefan Brucato in front of the crease, but Di Salvo stopped the ensuing one-timer. Di Salvo finished with 34 saves for Quad City. Santaguida had 26 stops for the Ice Bears.

Knoxville heads to Birmingham next Friday for the front end of a home and home with the Bulls. Quad City returns to Illinois to host Peoria on Friday.

