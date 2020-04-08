Wagner Re-Signs with Eagles for 2020-21 Season

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed forward Ryan Wagner to a standard AHL contract for the 2020-21 season. Wagner has posted six goals and four assists in 24 AHL games with Colorado this season, while also collecting 20 points in 23 ECHL contests with the Utah Grizzlies. The 23-year old began his pro career with the AHL's Chicago Wolves, notching four goals and four assists in 56 total games.

Wagner enjoyed a four-year career at the University of Wisconsin, where he generated 36 goals and 52 assists in 143 games with the Badgers. The 5-foot-8, 185-pound winger posted a career-high 15 goals and 18 assists in 37 contests during his senior year and would also serve as an alternate captain. Prior to making the move to the University of Wisconsin, Wagner spent the 2013-14 season with the U.S. National Development Program's U17 and U18 teams.

