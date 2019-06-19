Wade with Seven Innings But Erie Wins 3-2

Erie, PA - The Erie SeaWolves (1-0) defeated the Portland Sea Dogs (0-1), 3-2 on Wednesday afternoon, as the two teams kicked off the second half of the season at UPMC Park.

Erie righty Anthony Castro (W, 2-1) fanned a season-high 11 batters over 7+ innings to earn the win. Trent Szkutnik fanned Joey Curletta to end the game and secure his first save of the season.

Erie took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a run-scoring groundout by Cole Peterson. In the third, Jose Azocar was hit-by-a-pitch, and Josh Lester hit a two-run homer.

Konner Wade (L, 1-2) tossed seven strong innings in the loss, giving up seven hits, three runs, and recording four strikeouts. Jordan Weems worked a scoreless eighth.

Portland scored both runs in the eighth inning. Jake Romanski provided an RBI single to put the 'Dogs on the board. Jerry Downs fouled out to left field, but Cam Gibson handed the ball to a fan in the stands, enabling Luke Tendler (1-for-3) to score. Gibson was charged a two-base error.

The Sea Dogs finished their trip 6-3 in a game that took just 2 hours and 4 minutes.

