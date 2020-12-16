VyStar Named Official Credit Union of the Orlando Solar Bears

Orlando, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears are excited to introduce VyStar Credit Union as the franchise's official credit union. As part of a multi-year partnership, the Solar Bears and VyStar will work together to provide fans with many premium benefits, including a co-branded VyStar debit card that will be available for order in early 2021.

With this partnership, VyStar members are immediately eligible for exclusive discounts and ticket offers. Members who use any VyStar debit or credit card to purchase tickets on the Solar Bears website or at the Solar Bears box office will receive a 30% discount on tickets to all home games - and special deals for Sunday home games, including free tickets for the first 100 fans (limit 2 per person) and unlimited access to buy one, get one free tickets after the first 100 are sold.

"For almost 70 years, VyStar Credit Union has been dedicated to improving the financial lives of its members and supporting the communities it serves," Solar Bears president Chris Heller said. "We are thrilled to see VyStar's commitment to connect with our enthusiastic fanbase throughout Central Florida with our home opener for the 2020-21 season less than two weeks away."

"We can't think of a more exciting way to further immerse ourselves in Orlando's lively culture," said Brian Wolfburg, President/CEO, VyStar Credit Union. "More than a partnership, this is two passionate organizations teaming up to invest in and give back to theâ¯loyal Solar Bears fan base and Central Florida community."

To become a VyStar member and to learn more about benefits offered to VyStar members and Solar Bears fans:

Visit VyStarCU.org/solarbears

The Solar Bears continue the 2020-21 season, presented by XYMOPrint, when they visit the Wheeling Nailers on Friday, Dec. 18 at 7:10 p.m. Orlando's first home game of the 2020-21 season will be played at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 7 p.m.

