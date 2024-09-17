VW Gamechangers: Meet Joe

Meet Joe, the founder of Yellowknife Bay Soccer Club, who is a passionate advocate for soccer participation across all ages in Northern Canada.

Volkswagen Canada and the CPL are excited to celebrate Canadians making a positive impact through soccer with the 2024 VW Game Changers program! -- : OneSoccer

