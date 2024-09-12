VW Gamechangers: Meet Helen

September 12, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video







Meet Helen, the co-founder of The Arcelor Grassroots Soccer Program, which has helped more than 500 inner city youth in Hamilton, Ont. access soccer through programming, equipment, and facilities.

Volkswagen and the CPL are excited to celebrate Canadians making a positive impact through soccer with the 2024 VW Game Changers program!

#VWGameChangers -- : OneSoccer

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from September 12, 2024

Preview: Atlético Ottawa at Cavalry FC September 15 - Atletico Ottawa

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.