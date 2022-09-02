Vukovich Sets Franchise Home Run Record

September 2, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, OR - Tri-City scored a run in each of the first four innings on Thursday, with the Hops' only runs of the game coming in the first inning with nobody out. A.J. Vukovich hit his 15th homer of the season, a new franchise record for the most home runs in a season by a Hop. The Salem, Oregon native, Gabe Matthews, hit his 14th home run for Tri-City, in the 4-2 Dust Devils win.

After half of the hits last night for Tri-City went for extra-bases, D'Shawn Knowles got things started with a double in the first. Osmy Gregorio had an RBI single to score Knowles, but that's all the Dust Devils would get in the frame.

Caleb Roberts walked for the 59th time in 2022 to lead off the bottom of the first, sending A.J. Vukovich to the dish. Vukovich swung at the first pitch he saw from Jose Salvador and did not miss. The ball left the yard to left field, home run number 15 for Vukovich, setting a Hillsboro Hops' single season record.

The Dust Devils got a run in each of the second, third and fourth innings, chasing Avery Short from the game after three innings, allowing six hits and two earned runs.

Hillsboro had a trio of relievers finish the final six innings, with all three getting exactly six outs. Hugh Fisher allowed the run in the fourth, but both Colin Sullivan and Justin Martinez had scoreless outings. All six outs Sullivan recorded were via the strikeout.

The final five innings were scoreless, with the Dust Devils 'pen having a solid showing as well. Hayden Seig, Dylan Phillips and Nathan Burns combined to pitch 3.2 innings, allowing just one hit and no walks.

Eight-of-nine in the Dust Devils' lineup had a hit, with Knowles leading the way with two hits. Vukovich was the only Hop with two hits, he also drove in the only two runs of the game.

Hillsboro (55-66) and Tri-City (52-68) will play game four of the series tomorrow at Ron Tonkin Field. First pitch is at 7:05 with the pre-game show starting at 6:50 on Rip City Radio 620 and MiLB.tv.

