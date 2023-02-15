Vroman Named Player of the Week

Roanoke's Paylocity Player of the Week is #3 Jarrad Vroman!

Vroman tallied his fourth goal of the season to open the scoring on Friday night in Knoxville, and added an assist on Saturday in Huntsville when his shot was tipped in by Billy Vizzo for a Roanoke goal! The six-foot-three defenseman is one of only three players to appear in all 37 games for the Dawgs this season, and the Michigan native has four goals, 11 assists, and a plus-15 rating for Roanoke!

