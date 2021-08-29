Voyagers Score 10 Unanswered to Shock Stangs

Great Falls, MT - After the Billings Mustangs led 6-2 in the second inning, the Great Falls Voyagers scored 10 unanswered runs to win 12-6.

The Mustangs bats started hot as the first five men reached against Quincy Jones in the first inning. After an Aaron Bond walk and Jalen Garcia double, Christian Sepulveda blasted a three-run home run to left field. Tristen Carranza would later triple home Anthony Amicangelo to take a 4-0 lead.

The Voyagers answered right back with two runs in the first inning. Breydon Daniel, the first batter of the inning, blasted a solo home run. The Voyagers trailed 4-2 after one inning of play.

Christian Sepulveda doubled in another run in the second inning and Billings led 6-2 before Great Falls scored 10 unanswered runs starting with two more runs in the second.

After allowing six runs in the first two frames, Quincy Jones dominated the final four innings. Aaron Kern pitched the final three innings to record his fourth save of the season.

Christian Sepulveda paced the Mustangs offensively as he reached base all five times. He finished the game just a triple shy of a cycle and tied his season highs in hits (4) and RBI (4).

The Mustangs (38-47/20-17) and Voyagers meet in game five tomorrow. First pitch at 4:00 P.M. and don't forget to catch the pre-game show starting at 3:45 P.M. on ESPN Billings 910 AM/105.5 FM or online at espn910.com.

