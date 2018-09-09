Voyagers Open PLCS at Grand Junction Tuesday

Great Falls, MT - The Great Falls Voyagers will open up the 2018 Pioneer League Championship Series on the road with Game 1 at Grand Junction against the South Division Champion Rockies on Tuesday night.

Grand Junction defeated the Ogden Raptors 6-5 in game three Sunday night to claim the South Division 2-games-to-1. The Voyagers and Rockies square off in Game 1 at Suplizio Field Tuesday night at 6:40 p.m. Great Falls is making a return trip to the league championship series after losing to Ogden in the title round in 2017. The Voyagers are seeking their first league championship since 2011. Great Falls swept Billings in the North Division series with a 9-2 home win Saturday. The Voyagers went 3-4 against Grand Junction during the regular-season series (2-1 home, 1-3 road).

PLCS Schedule:

Game 1-Tuesday: Great Falls at Grand Junction, 6:40 p.m.

Game 2-Thursday: Grand Junction at Great Falls, 7 p.m.

Game 3 (if necessary)-Friday: Grand Junction at Great Falls, 7 p.m.

Tickets for the championship series go on sale at Centene Stadium Monday morning at 9 a.m. Reserved box seat season ticket holders can pick up their tickets at will-call starting at 9 a.m. Monday as well.

