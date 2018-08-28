Voyagers Notch First Win in Helena

August 28, 2018 - Pioneer League (PL) - Great Falls Voyagers News Release





Helena, MT - The Voyagers turned a triple play and limited the Brewers to just 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position in a 3-2 series-opening victory Tuesday night at Kindrick Legion Field.

Great Falls (32-34, 10-18) posted its first road win over the Brewers, and improved to 5-8 in the season series with Helena. The Voyagers are now 12-20 on the road. Helena (31-36, 14-15) lost its third straight and dropped to 16-16 at home.

The Voyagers started the scoring with a run in each of the first two innings. In the first, Lenyn Sosa reached with a one-out single to right. A two-out RBI single to center for Amado Nunez brought in the game's first run. In the 2nd, Gunnar Troutwine led off with a double deep to right. Adam McGinnis made it 2-0 with a run-scoring single up the right field line.

Great Falls took a 3-0 lead in the sixth with a solo home run launched deep to left by Amado Nunez. It was Nunez's fifth dinger of the season, and his second RBI of the night. It traveled over 430 feet to left.

Helena trimmed the lead to one with a two-run eighth. Je'Von Ward led off the frame with a single to right. Yeison Coca singled to right with one out. David Fry then doubled deep to center and scored both runners for a 3-2 score. Fry was left stranded at third. The Brewers leadoff man reached in the ninth but was stranded at second to end the game.

The Brewers outhit the Voyagers 10-to-6. Je'Von Ward collected three hits to pace Helena's offense. Amado Nunez posted two hits with two RBIs and a run. Adam McGinnis went 2-for-4 as well. The game lasted two hours and 17 minutes and was error-free. Great Falls turned a triple play in the bottom of the third. After two batters reached to start the inning, Pablo Abreu lined out to Amado Nunez at second. Nunez threw to Lenyn Sosa at second who stepped on the base and threw to first behind the runner to complete the feat.

On the mound, Wyatt Burns earned the win in relief. Burns (4-0) worked three scoreless innings and gave up three hits with one strikeout. Blake Lillis took the loss in his first start since August 10th. Lillis (2-4) lasted just two innings and surrendered two earned runs on four hits with one strikeout and one walk. Nick Johnson notched his fifth save with one hit allowed in the ninth. Codi Heuer went three scoreless in his start for the Voyagers. Heuer yielded three hits with four strikeouts and one walk.

Great Falls plays game two of four at Helena Wednesday night. First pitch at Kindrick Legion Field is scheduled for 7:05. For 2018 ticketing and promotional information, call 406-452-5311 or visit www.gfvoyagers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from August 28, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.