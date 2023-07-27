Voyagers KO Ponies 11-10

The Voyagers knocked out the Mustangs in a 10-10 ball game through nine innings to give the Voyagers a 11-10 win.

The Voyagers drew first blood on an RBI double by Ryan Pelitier off the arm of left-hander Daniel Vitriago in the second. Nick Emmanuel followed the act with an RBI single to score Peltier and make it 2-0.

The Mustangs put a crooked number on the board in the top of the third. Led off by Bryce Donovan's single, Mikey Edie singled to allow Taylor Lomack to hit them both home to tie it at 2. Connor Denning walked, which set up for a Alejandro Figueredo three-run home run over the left-field scoreboard to give the Mustangs the 5-2 lead. They'd pick up one more on a Donovan single to make it 6-2.

The Voyagers almost tied the game up in the home half of the third. With two runs already scoring, Peltier doubled, and Giovanni Digiaccomo tried to come home. Instead Edie rifled a ball to second-baseman Emmanuel Sanchez, who relayed it to the catcher Brady West, who applied the tag to preserve the 6-5 lead through three innings.

The Ponies added four runs in the fifth on a two-RBI double by Luke Fennelly, an RBI single by Donovan and an RBI double by West to make it 10-5.

The Voyagers began their comeback in the bottom of the fifth. An RBI single by Digiaccomo pulled the Voyagers within four.

Vitriago left after tossing five innings giving up six runs, five earned, on ten hits and a walk with one strikeout.

With Jalen Evans pitching the sixth, the righty walked the first two batters, which set up for a two-RBI triple by Riley Jepson to pull the Voyagers within two.

Great Falls tied it in the seventh off the arm of McLain Harris. Charlie Hessie grounded a ball to third, but Mitch Moralez couldn't glove it, which allowed Anthony Herron Jr. and Digiaccomo to score and knot it up at 10.

New right-hander for the Mustangs Johnathan Tyler, tossed a 1-2-3 inning in the eighth, while lefty Hunter Schilperoort kept the game tied with the winning run stranded at second as he provided a strikeout on Emmanuel.

The Mustangs opted for West to be the knockout round hitter, and he could not come up with a homer. While the Voyagers chose Herron Jr, who smoked the second pitch he saw from Manager Tommy Thompson to give the Voyagers the win.

With a Glacier loss, the Mustangs remain tied for third in the second-half northern division PBL standings.

The Mustangs try again tomorrow with first pitch at 7:00 p.m., pre-game at 6:40 p.m. on ESPN 910/105.5 FM or ESPN910.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloSports.

