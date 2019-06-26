Voyagers Hand Idaho Falls First Loss

June 26, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Great Falls Voyagers News Release





Great Falls, MT-The Voyagers limited Idaho Falls to a season-low three base hits on their way to a rousing 7-5 victory over the Chukars Tuesday night at Centene Stadium.

Great Falls (5-5) home record now stands at 2-2 to begin the season. Idaho Falls (9-1) fell to 3-1 on the road after suffering its first loss.

The Voyagers caught fire early with a four-run frame in the bottom of the first. Caberea Weaver led off the inning with a double plugged up the right field line. Weaver scored the first run of the game after he took third on a groundout, and a throwing error back to third by the first baseman sailed behind the base. In his return to Great Falls, Luis Curbelo singled on a liner into left. Harvin Mendoza followed with a base hit to right. An RBI single to center for Luis Mieses made it 2-0. With two outs, Anderson Comas reached base on a throwing error by the shortstop that would have ended the inning. Both Mendoza and Mieses scored on the error.

Idaho Falls cut the lead in half with a two-spot in the top of the second. A three-run sixth then gave the Chukars their first and only lead of the night. Jose Marquez reached base on a ground ball error at second base. Brady McConnell singled to right-center. Rhett Aplin then clubbed his league-leading fifth home run of the season high and deep to right for a 5-4 Idaho Falls advantage.

Great Falls responded with a two-run home half of the sixth to spring back in front for good. A one-out single to right-center by Sam Abbott set it up. Anderson Comas brought Abbott home to tie it with a triple grounded up the right field line. It was Comas' second triple of the season. With two outs, Camilo Quinteiro singled on the ground into center for a 6-5 lead. The Voyagers tacked on a run in the eighth after Luis Mieses opened with a double to the warning track in left-center. Mieses reached third on a wild pitch, and later scored on a wild pitch.

On the mound, Sean Thompson posted his first win. Thompson (1-1) lasted six innings and gave up five runs (four earned) on just three hits with six strikeouts and one walk. Nathan Webb took the loss. Webb (1-1) went five-and-two-thirds and allowed six runs (four earned) on eight hits with eight strikeouts and one walk. Connor Reich worked two scoreless and hitless innings in relief for the Voyagers, while Nick Johnson closed it out with a 1-2-3 ninth for his second save.

Great Falls outhit Idaho Falls 9-to-3. Both sides committed two errors. Luis Mieses collected two hits for the Voyagers with an RBI and two runs. Eight of the nine Great Falls batters recorded at least a hit.

The Voyagers play game two of three against Idaho Falls Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Centene Stadium. For season tickets and promotional information, call 406-452-5311 or visit www.gfvoyagers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from June 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.