Voyagers Doubleheader Postponed

June 27, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Great Falls Voyagers News Release





Great Falls, MT-Tonight's doubleheader between the Great Falls Voyagers and the Idaho Falls Chukars has been postponed due to heavy storms that moved through the area this afternoon.

It was the second straight rainout after Great Falls beat Idaho Falls 7-5 in the series opener Tuesday night. The two clubs will play two doubleheaders the next time Idaho Falls returns to Centene Stadium on July 6th and July 8th. Both twin bills will be seven-inning games and begin at 5 p.m. Military Night presented by 1st Liberty Federal Credit Union has been moved to Saturday, August 24th. All military personnel with ID will receive free admission to that game. The Voyagers start a five-game road trip tomorrow night (Friday) with the first of three at Idaho Falls. The road stretch concludes with a two-game series in Billings on Monday and Tuesday. Great Falls returns home on Wednesday, July 3rd to face Billings.

