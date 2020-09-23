Voters to Decide as Trump Takes on Biden in Bobblection

ST. PAUL, MN - FiveThirtyEight. RealClearPolitics. YouGov. Rasmussen. These polls spend months on end tracking the race for the presidency. Only one poll, however, needs just a few hours to tabulate votes and accurately predict the race for the White House. For the first time since its inception in 2004, the St. Paul Saints are allowing fans from across the United States to choose the winner in 2020 during Bobblection™.

While election day falls on the first Tuesday in November, the winner may be decided five weeks prior to that on Tuesday, September 29. No, not during the first debate that evening between President Donald Trump and Vice President Joseph Biden that begins at 8:00 p.m. central. Yet, during the always hotly contested Bobblection™, where supporters from all over can choose their candidate. Beginning at 6:00 p.m. on September 29, voters can order a Trump or Biden bobblehead, for $35, plus receive a free t-shirt that says "I Bobble Voted" in either red or blue by going to https://www.saintsbaseball.com/tickets/bobblection-2020. The first candidate that sells out their 1,000 bobblehead allotment will be declared the winner. The Saints will adopt the Chicago rules of voting as constituents may purchase more than one bobblehead. For those that don't live in the area, orders can be shipped. In addition, 10% of all sales will benefit Children's Minnesota, whose goal is to champion the health needs of children and family.

The Saints will begin wall-to-wall coverage on September 29 during a special Facebook Live show (@StPaulSaints) that begins the moment the bobbleheads go on sale at 6:00 p.m. Along with Bobblection™ results, the show will focus on debating heated topics like Star Wars vs. Star Trek, Ketchup vs. Mustard and DH or no DH. The show, "A Night of Mass Debating, Bobblection™ 2020" will feature Saints broadcaster Sean Aronson, Director of Entertainment, Joshua Will, and Master of Ceremonies, Lee Adams, along with a cast of the finest unseasoned political minds on staff, the always popular ushertainers. Watch the votes come to life on the Saints state-of-the-art magic whiteboard, scintillating interviews with anyone who will talk with them, and political punditry that will make you cringe.

The Saints will be joined by their sister teams, the Charleston RiverDogs (Single-A affiliate of the New York Yankees) and Hudson Valley Renegades (Low-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays) in Bobblection™.

The Saints have always done Bobblection™ in conjunction with a home game, but due to COVID-19 shifted their focus to a post-season event. In 2016 President Trump defeated Senator Hillary Clinton 55%-45%.

The group of teams that have participated in Bobblection™ have accurately predicted the election since its inception in 2004 with George W. Bush taking four of seven teams that year. It is the only contest the Saints haven't predicted with Senator John Kerry winning by 17 bobbleheads. In 2008 and 2012, Barack Obama handily defeated his challengers.

For more information on Bobblection™ voters can visit saintsbaseball.com or contact the Saints office at 651-644-6659.

