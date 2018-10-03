#VoteDucks in "Best of Long Island" Contest

October 3, 2018 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release





(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks have been nominated in nine different categories for this year's Long Island Press "Best of Long Island" contest. Voting is now open for the competition, and fans can cast their ballot once per day for each category from now through Saturday, December 15th.

To vote for the Ducks, visit the "Best of Long Island" page, select any of the section links below, scroll to categories the Ducks are nominated in, and select "Vote" next to the desired nominee. In addition, fans can encourage and interact with others while helping spread the word about the contest by using #VoteDucks in posts on their social media accounts.

New for this year's contest, the Ducks have been chosen as one of the nominees for Best Family Amusement Place. Fans can vote for the Ducks for this award by visiting the Sports & Activities section of the ballot. The Ducks offer the most affordable family entertainment on Long Island, with tickets starting at just $10 per game, free parking and value-priced concessions and merchandise. Bethpage Ballpark also is home to a host of fun activities for children throughout the season, including the Ducks Bounce House, DuckTail Inflatable Slide, Target Toss, a virtual reality gaming center and much more.

Three of the Ducks' nominations came in the Arts & Entertainment section. QuackerJack, the eight-time Best Long Island Mascot, is seeking his ninth consecutive selection for this award. Two of the team's social media platforms were nominated for the third year in a row. @LIDucks has been nominated for Best Twitter Account from Long Island, while "Quack of the Bat" is up for the Best Blog from Long Island award.

The Ducks earned four nominations among the Food section of the contest. Many of the delicious items served throughout the season at Bethpage Ballpark were nominated for the competition. Mister Quackers ice cream, which debuted at Bethpage Ballpark in 2018 to rave reviews, has earned a Best Ice Cream nomination. The Ducks have also been nominated for Best Hot Dog thanks to the delectable Nathan's hot dogs served at the ballpark. The delicious soft pretzels from J & J Snacks were nominated for the Best Soft Pretzel, and the team also received a nomination for Best French Fries on Long Island.

For the 11th consecutive year, the Ducks have been given their own category in the Sports & Activities section: Best Long Island Duck. 10 players from the 2018 Liberty Division champion Long Island Ducks have been nominated to receive this year's distinction. Included in the ballot are 2018 Delmonte-Smelson Team MVP Jordany Valdespin, all-time Ducks greats Lew Ford, John Brownell and Dan Lyons, and 16-year MLB veteran/Ducks closer Francisco Rodriguez.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from October 3, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.