Vote Today for Our Top 2B of All-Time: Presented by Mercy

September 14, 2020 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - A Gold Glove winner. A World Series champion. A name scribbled all over our Top 10 records. An early Hammons Field favorite.

Beginning Monday, September 14, Cardinals fans will have less than 48 hours to decide whether Kolten Wong, Daniel Descalso, Bruce Caldwell or Jarrett Hoffpauir reigns as the top second baseman in Springfield Cardinals history during Round 2 of the Springfield Cardinals 15-Year Team, presented by Mercy.

Fans will have two chances to vote for their favorite with polls running on the Cardinals official Twitter and Facebook platforms from 9:00 a.m. Monday morning until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday night.

Click the link below on Monday afternoon for a breakdown of all four candidates.

Last week, fans selected Luke Voit as the Cardinals All-Time 1B in Round 1 of voting, edging out Matt Adams by two votes (207-205). Adams was added to the 15-Year Team reserves by guest expert Scott Bailes.

One of the Cardinals original community partners, Mercy has been the Official Sports Medicine Partner of the Springfield Cardinals since we threw our first pitch in 2005. Their invaluable relationship with the Springfield Cardinals organization and the Southwest Missouri community made them the perfect fit to help us honor the first decade and a half of Cardinals Baseball in Springfield.

Over the next nine weeks, Cardinals fans will vote on names old and new to select their favorite Springfield Cardinals at their respective positions. For most positions (except starting pitchers) fans will have a two day voting window.

On every Thursday night following the closing of each round of voting, the winning player will be announced on the Cardinals social media accounts by a rotating host of experts and special guests. Online fan vote winners will also be complemented by expert picks to complete the Cardinals 15-Year Team roster, which will consist of 34 players and our six all-time field managers as the coaching staff, with current St. Louis Cardinals Manager Mike Shildt as the honorary skipper of the team.

