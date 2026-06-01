VOTE NOW TELUS Goal of the Month: May 2026

Published on June 1, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video







4 unbelievable goals. Only ONE can be the TELUS Goal of the Month.

Watch the nominees, then click the link to cast your official vote for a chance to win a Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra!

Vote Here: https://www.cplsoccer.com/telus-goal-of-the-month --







Canadian Premier League Stories from June 1, 2026

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