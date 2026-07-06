VOTE NOW TELUS Goal of the Month: June 2026

Published on July 6, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video







Four absolute bangers scored in the CPL during June. Which deserves the title of TELUS Goal of the Month?

Swipe to watch the nominees, then click the link in our bio to cast your vote for a chance to win a Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra!

Vote here: https://cplsoccer.com/telus-goal-of-the-month

#CPLSoccer

-- Watch the CPL live on OneSoccer







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