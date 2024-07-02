Vote NOW on the TELUS CPL Goal of the Month for June 2024

July 2, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video







It's time to get your vote in for the June TELUS #CanPL Goal of the Month

Vote now for a chance to win a fantastic prize package, including a Google Pixel phone and a Goat bucket hat courtesy of TELUS

Follow this link and get voting https://tradablebits.com/tb_app/507477

#TELUSGOTM

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from July 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.