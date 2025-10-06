VOTE NOW for the TELUS Goal of the Month for September 2025
Published on October 6, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video
Time to VOTE for the TELUS Goal of the Month
Pick your favourite goal from September for your chance to win a TELUS prize pack
Vote here Ã°Å¸"â: https://tradablebits.com/tb_app/533164
#TELUSGOTM #CanPL
Check out the Canadian Premier League Statistics
Canadian Premier League Stories from October 6, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.