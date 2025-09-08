CPL Canadian Premier League

VOTE NOW for the TELUS Goal of the Month for August 2025

Published on September 8, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video


It was another great month for goals in the Canadian Premier League, and these four are up for the TELUS Goal of the Month

Vote for your favourite now for a chance to win prizes from TELUS: https://tradablebits.com/tb_app/531662

#CanPL #TELUSGOTM

Check out the Canadian Premier League Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Canadian Premier League Stories from September 8, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central