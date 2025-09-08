VOTE NOW for the TELUS Goal of the Month for August 2025

Published on September 8, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video







It was another great month for goals in the Canadian Premier League, and these four are up for the TELUS Goal of the Month

Vote for your favourite now for a chance to win prizes from TELUS: https://tradablebits.com/tb_app/531662

#CanPL #TELUSGOTM







Canadian Premier League Stories from September 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.