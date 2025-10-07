Vote Now for the September TELUS Goal of the Month

Published on October 6, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video







There are some BANGERS up for the September TELUS Goal of the Month

Vote for your favourite now: https://tradablebits.com/tb_app/533164

#CanPL #TELUSGOTM







Canadian Premier League Stories from October 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.