VOTE NOW for Telus Goal of the Month: April 2026
Published on May 4, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video
IT'S BACK! The @TELUS Goal of the Month returns with some bangers
Vote for your favourite April goal for your chance to win a TELUS prize pack.
https://tradablebits.com/tb_app/549813979
#TELUSGOTM #CPLSoccer -- : OneSoccer
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Canadian Premier League Stories from May 4, 2026
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