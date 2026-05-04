VOTE NOW for Telus Goal of the Month: April 2026

Published on May 4, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video







IT'S BACK! The @TELUS Goal of the Month returns with some bangers

Vote for your favourite April goal for your chance to win a TELUS prize pack.

https://tradablebits.com/tb_app/549813979

#TELUSGOTM #CPLSoccer -- : OneSoccer







Canadian Premier League Stories from May 4, 2026

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