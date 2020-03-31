Vote for Royals MVP, Rookie of the Year, Top Offensive/Defensive Player

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals have opened a fan vote to select team award winners for the 2019-20 season. Voting is open through Fri., Apr. 3 until 11:59 p.m.

Most Valuable Player: https://bit.ly/RoyalsRook

F Frank DiChiara - led team with 22 goals and 59 points (T-12th ECHL).

F Corey Mackin - topped Royals rookies with 20 goals, 2nd on team with 46 points.

G Kirill Ustimenko - 19-4-5-0 record, 2.40 GAA, .919 sv.%. Led qualified Royals goalies in all those categories.

D Eric Knodel - led Royals defense with 32 assists, 39 points. Topped team with +26 rating.

Rookie of the Year: https://bit.ly/RoyalsRook

D Rob Michel - led Royals defense with 8 goals, had a +17 rating.

F Corey Mackin - topped Royals rookies with 20 goals, 2nd on team with 46 points.

Offensive Player of the Year: https://bit.ly/RoyalsOffense

F Frank DiChiara - led team with 22 goals and 59 points (T-12th ECHL).

F Corey Mackin - topped Royals rookies with 20 goals, 2nd on team with 46 points.

D Eric Knodel - led Royals defense with 32 assists, 39 points. Topped team with +26 rating

Defensive Player of the Year: https://bit.ly/RoyalsDefense

D Eric Knodel - led Royals defense with 32 assists, 39 points. Topped team with +26 rating

D Garret Cockerill - played all 60 games, finished with six goals, 29 points and +13 rating

D Rob Michel - led Royals defense with 8 goals, had a +17 rating

