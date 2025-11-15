Volkswagen Game Changers: Episode 5 - More Than a Game

Published on November 15, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video







At Unionville Milliken Soccer Club, Cecile Corso is proving that soccer is about more than competition; it's about connection, inclusion, and opportunity.

As Girls Director and Vice President, she leads High Five, a program that creates space for individuals with disabilities to experience the game, and Boost, which ensures every player can participate regardless of financial barriers.

Her work is helping shape a community where every child, no matter their ability or background, can grow on and off the field.

Presented by the Canadian Premier League and Canada Soccer, in collaboration with Volkswagen Canada, Game Changers celebrates those driving positive change through the power of soccer.

Watch Episode 5: Cecile Corso Subscribe for more Volkswagen Game Changers stories.

#Volkswagen #VWGameChangers #VWCanada #CanPL #CanadaSoccer

Canadian Premier League Stories from November 15, 2025

