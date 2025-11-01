Volkswagen Game Changers: Episode 4 - Girls Got Goals
Published on October 31, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video
At NorWest Soccer in London, Ontario, Jennifer Jaquinth is leading She's Got Goals - a program designed to help young girls grow as players, teammates, and leaders.
Built on NorWest's F.A.I.R. philosophy - Friendly, Affordable, Inclusive, and Responsible - the initiative is led by women, for girls, offering mentorship, skill development, and a sense of belonging that extends beyond the game.
Presented by the Canadian Premier League and Canada Soccer, in collaboration with Volkswagen Canada, Game Changers celebrates those who use soccer as a force for good - one story at a time.
Watch Episode 4: Jennifer Jaquinth
Canadian Premier League Stories from October 31, 2025
