Volkswagen Game Changers: Episode 4 - Girls Got Goals

Published on October 31, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)







At NorWest Soccer in London, Ontario, Jennifer Jaquinth is leading She's Got Goals - a program designed to help young girls grow as players, teammates, and leaders.

Built on NorWest's F.A.I.R. philosophy - Friendly, Affordable, Inclusive, and Responsible - the initiative is led by women, for girls, offering mentorship, skill development, and a sense of belonging that extends beyond the game.

Presented by the Canadian Premier League and Canada Soccer, in collaboration with Volkswagen Canada, Game Changers celebrates those who use soccer as a force for good - one story at a time.

