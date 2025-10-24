CPL Canadian Premier League

Volkswagen Game Changers: Episode 3 - Leading with Heart

Published on October 24, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video


At Eastglen High School, Heather Kopchia is redefining what it means to lead - using soccer to create a space where every student can play, grow, and belong.

As both a teacher and a coach, she's building more than a program - she's building community.

Presented by the Canadian Premier League and Canada Soccer, in collaboration with Volkswagen Canada, Game Changers celebrates those using the power of soccer to drive meaningful change - one story at a time.

Watch Episode 3: Heather Kopchia

