Volkswagen Game Changers: Episode 2 - All In, for All Women

Published on October 17, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video







Jose Lopez oversees Dunbrack Soccer Club's Senior Women's Recreational Program, managing more than 200 players over 18 years old across multiple levels - creating a space where women of all abilities can play, grow, and lead within Halifax's soccer community.

At Dunbrack, it's more than a program. It's a movement toward equity, opportunity, and lifelong connection through the game.

Presented by the Canadian Premier League and Canada Soccer, in collaboration with Volkswagen Canada, Game Changers celebrates those redefining what it means to drive change - one community at a time.

