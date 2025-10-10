Volkswagen Game Changers: Episode 1 - from Jane & Finch, with Love

When Richard Asante founded Asante Soccer Academy, his mission was simple - give kids in his community a safe place to grow through the game.

At ASA, soccer is more than sport. It's a vehicle for leadership, discipline, and belonging. Through year-round programs, Richard and his team are shaping a generation of players who carry those lessons far beyond the field.

Presented by the Canadian Premier League and Canada Soccer, in collaboration with Volkswagen Canada, Game Changers celebrates those who are redefining what it means to drive change - one community at a time.

