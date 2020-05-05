"Voices of Blair County" to Assemble at PNG Field this Week

May 5, 2020 - Eastern League (EL) - Altoona Curve News Release





CURVE, Pa. - The Altoona Curve, Blair County Chamber of Commerce and Altoona Blair County Development Corporation are teaming up with local elected officials to give Blair County residents the opportunity to remind the Pennsylvania's governing leaders that the county is ready to face the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. From Wednesday, May 6 at 6 p.m. through noon on Friday, May 8, a billboard provided by Lamar Advertising will be made available for the public to be signed and delivered to the Capitol in Harrisburg on Friday.

The "Voices of Blair County" campaign will be launched in a short introductory program on May 6 at 6 p.m. The event's attendees include Congressman John Joyce (Pennsylvania's 13th District), State Representative Jim Gregory (Pennsylvania's 80th District), State Senator Judy Ward (Pennsylvania's 30th District), Altoona Mayor Matt Pacifico, Blair County Commissioners Bruce Erb and Laura Burke and Altoona Curve general manager Derek Martin. They will be joined by several local business owners and members of local government.

The event will be available to the public virtually through the Altoona Curve, ABCD Corporation and Blair Chamber Facebook pages. At the conclusion of the program, all county residents are welcome to sign the billboard at all hours, 24 hours a day, between 6 p.m. on May 6 and noon on May 8.

The signing process will be single-file to adhere to social distancing measures. Vehicle traffic for signers will be directed to the Tan Parking Lot near the PNG Field box office. A designated signing area will be established where one driver at a time may pull up, exit their vehicle, sign the billboard, return to their car and exit the parking lot toward Park Avenue.

Signers are encouraged to bring their own pen (a permanent marker is preferred) to limit the risk of cross-contamination. Citizens who do not feel comfortable with signing the billboard in person can sign virtually by sending the Altoona Curve a message on Facebook or email the Curve at [email protected]

The billboard contains the message "Blair County Strong" and allows residents from all types of business and industry to voice their opinion in support of the community. Those sectors may include, but are not limited to: agriculture, manufacturing, municipalities, grocery and convenience stores, fire and EMS first-responders, local law enforcement, health care, assisted living, hospitality services, public utilities, shopping and retail, business and professional services, veterans, organized labor, local restaurants, school administrators, teachers, students, little leagues, sports and outdoor recreation.

Quote from State Representative of Pennsylvania's 80th District, Jim Gregory: "The Governor isn't listening to me as a legislator or to the people I represent. I wanted to tell the Governor you need to listen to the people of Blair County from all walks of life. We are proud of our county and these signatures are speaking to you."

Quote from Altoona Curve general manager Derek Martin: "The events of the last two months have been much, much bigger than baseball. Right now, this is about Blair County coming together."

