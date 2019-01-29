Vladimir Frias Dealt to Long Island

January 29, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release





Shortstop Vladimir Frias, who represented the Lancaster Barnstormers in the last two Atlantic League All-Star Games, has been traded to the Long Island Ducks, it was jointly announced today by Ducks President/General Manager Michael Pfaff and Barnstormers manager Ross Peeples.

Frias, 32, heads to Long Island as the player to be named leader for a 2017 deal that brought left-handed pitcher Jarret Leverett to the Barnstormers.

The native of the Dominican Republic joined the Barnstormers to open 2017 after spending the previous three years with the Kansas City T-Bones of the American Association. The switch hitter swung at a .277 clip with five homers and 30 RBI in his initial season with the Barnstormers and appeared in that year's All-Star Game at Somerset. The following week, his contract was purchased by the Arizona Diamondbacks. The former San Francisco, Boston and Cubs farmhand got his first taste of Class AAA baseball with a short stint at Reno (PCL).

Last season, Frias appeared in 88 games, hitting .282 with six homers and 39 RBI and stole 16 of the franchise record 256 bases.

"Vlad is a player who can be one of the best shortstops in the league at times," said Peeples. "We wish him the best with Long Island."

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from January 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.