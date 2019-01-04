Vlad Guerrero Jr. Among Blue Jays Prospects Scheduled for Bisons 3rd Annual 'Hot Stove Prospect Showcase' January 17

Minor League Player of the Year Vladimir Guerrero Jr. among those scheduled to appear at Bisons 3rd annual "Hot Stove Prospect Showcase' Thursday, January 17 at The Atrium @ Rich's (6-7:30 p.m.) 14 Blue Jays prospects scheduled to sign autographs for Bisons fans $10 Donation gets you admission, hot dog, snacks & 2019 Opening Day Ticket

January 4, 2019- Minor League Player of the Year, 3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr., is among the 14 Toronto Blue Jays prospects scheduled to appear at the Buffalo Bisons 3rd annual Hot Stove Prospect Showcase, Thursday, January 17 (6-7:30 p.m.) at The Atrium @Rich's. The future stars of the Blue Jays and Bisons will be at the event to meet and sign autographs for the great baseball fans of Western New York and Southern Ontario.

The Hot Stove Prospect Showcase officially begins the countdown to Opening Day at Sahlen Field as the Bisons will host the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Thursday, April 4. Along with the autograph session, fans in attendance will also receive a free ticket to Opening Day as well as a complimentary Sahlen's hot dog, Coca-Cola soft drink and snacks.

Bisons mascots Buster and Chip will be on hand to meet with fans during the event and merchandise will also be available for purchase. All fans in attendance will also receive a raffle ticket for some great door prizes.

SCHEDULED TO APPEAR Fresh off his being named 2018's top minor league player by Baseball America and USA TODAY, 3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is scheduled to make his return to Buffalo for the Prospect Showcase. Also scheduled to be at this year's event is 2018 Eastern League MVP INF Cavan Biggio (#9 Blue Jays prospect by MLB.com), RHP Nate Pearson (#4 prospect), INF Kevin Smith (#6 prospect), RHP Hector Perez (#11 prospect), RHP T.J. Zeuch (#15 prospect), RHP Trent Thornton (#22 prospect), INF Santiago Espinal (#23 prospect), OF Forrest Wall (#25 prospect) as well as RHP Jacob Waguespack, RHP Julian Merryweather, RHP Patrick Murphy, RHP Yennsy Diaz and RHP Zach Jackson.

ADMISSION Admission for the Hot Stove Prospect Showcase is only a $10 Donation to the Buffalo Bisons Charitable Foundation and the Bisons are asking fans to RSVP by calling (716) 846-2011. Admission includes one complimentary Sahlen's hot dog as well as snacks and Coca-Cola Soft Drinks (while supplies last) and a FREE 2019 Opening Day Ticket. There will also be FREE parking (while spaces last) in the lot across from The Atrium @ Rich's on Niagara St.

Doors for the Hot Stove Prospect Showcase will open at 5:45 p.m. and the complimentary hot dog and snacks/soft drinks will be offered from 5:45- 6:30 p.m. Autograph signings will run from 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. (one signature per player)

For more information, fans should visit Bisons.com.

