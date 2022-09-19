Vizzo Added to Camp Roster

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Monday that Billy Vizzo has signed a training camp agreement with the organization.

Vizzo enjoyed a strong debut in Roanoke last season, but unfortunately was placed on the season-ending injured reserve list on February 28. Prior to being placed on the IR, the five-foot-eleven winger had scored six goals and provided 11 assists in 25 games with the Dawgs. Vizzo had a six-game point streak from January 8 through January 27 in which he tallied four goals and seven assists, and was eighth on the team in points through the end of February.

Before joining the Dawgs, Vizzo notched one assist during three games with the ECHL's Worcester Railers before COVID-19 halted the 2019-2020 season. The Shelton, Connecticut native also had two productive years with Curry College (NCAA-DIII) after transferring twice before. At Curry, Vizzo scored 27 goals and provided 30 assists in his 40 career appearances.

Players Signed to Training Camp as of September 19, 2022:

Billy Vizzo

Nick Ford

CJ Valerian

Matt O'Dea

Josh Nenadal

Sammy Bernard

Austyn Roudebush

Bryce Martin

Jarrad Vroman

Sean Leonard

Nick DeVito

Hunter Bersani

Brady Heppner

Mac Jansen

Opening Night of the 2022-2023 season is slated for Friday, October 21 and is sponsored by Haley Toyota of Roanoke. Puck drop is set for 7:05. Season tickets, flex packages, and group tickets are now on sale. Single game tickets and single game parking passes will go on sale September 21 at 10:00 A.M. online and at the box office.

