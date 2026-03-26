Vitiello Stops His Former Teammate!

Published on March 26, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC YouTube Video







Danny Vitiello saved a 90th-minute penalty kick from former teammate Nick Ross as Sacramento Republic FC played to a 1-1 draw against Monterey Bay FC.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 26, 2026

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