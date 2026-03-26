Vitiello Stops His Former Teammate!
Published on March 26, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Monterey Bay FC YouTube Video
Danny Vitiello saved a 90th-minute penalty kick from former teammate Nick Ross as Sacramento Republic FC played to a 1-1 draw against Monterey Bay FC.
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