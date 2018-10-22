Vitek Vanecek Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week

(Hershey, PA) - The American Hockey League announced today that Hershey Bears goaltender Vitek Vanecek has been selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Oct. 21. In recognition of being named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week, Vanecek will be presented with an etched crystal award prior to an upcoming Bears home game.

The Hershey netminder had a strong past week for the Chocolate and White, starting all three games, and posting a 2-0-1 record. He collected a 1.62 goals against average and a .949 save percentage on the week, stopping 94 of 99 shots in three road starts.

Vanecek played a large role in Hershey's first win of the season, backstopping the Bears to a 3-2 win in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday. Vanecek made a career-high 40 saves, and helped Hershey snap an eight-game losing streak versus the rival Penguins. Vanecek followed the performance up with 29 saves in a 4-3 shootout loss in Charlotte on Friday. The next night, he made 25 saves to earn Hershey a 2-0 victory over the Checkers. The shutout was the eighth in Vanecek's AHL career, and helped Hershey hand Charlotte it's first loss of the season.

This is the second AHL honor of Vanecek's career. He was previously named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Dec. 18, 2016. The native of Havlickuv Brod, Czech Republic, has played 77 career AHL games with Hershey and is 33-25-10 with a 2.71 goals against average and a .902 save percentage. He was a second round selection of the Washington Capitals in the 2014 NHL Draft.

Vanecek and the Bears visit Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday before returning to the Giant Center for a pair of games this weekend. Hershey hosts the Penguins on Saturday at 7 p.m. for Reese's Trick-or-Treat Night (All fans 12 and under). On Sunday, Hershey welcomes Lehigh Valley at 5 p.m. for a David A. Smith Team Photo giveaway (First 5,000 fans), Dietz & Watson Dollar Dog Night, and Team Autograph Night. Tickets are available at HersheyBears.com.

