Visit the Enchanted North Pole at Ballpark Commons

Franklin, Wisconsin - Starting on December 2nd and running until Christmas Eve, Ballpark Commons will be the place to be for Holiday cheer and Christmas family fun!

The magic begins when you arrive at the North Pole (aka Hinterhof within Luxe Golf Bays). It's a 4,600 square-foot outdoor holiday wonderland filled with magical sights and sounds. Visitors will find excellent photo opportunities everywhere they look!

At the Enchanted North Pole, meet and interact with Santa's elves, and Santa's Toy Director will not only demonstrate how to create a toy, but you may even get the chance to create and build a toy yourself!

Everyone is invited to join in Christmas caroling during a guaranteed live Snow Falling Show, as well as Brunch/Lunch/Dinner complete with a choreographed storytelling presentation with Santa, Mrs. Claus, and their band of elves.

Brunch is from 8am to 2pm, and features everything from scrambled eggs and quiche to herb roasted chicken and kringles. Friday dinner offers a fish fry (fried cod), french fries, potato pancakes, and a kid's dinner consisting of tenders, fries and mac & cheese. Saturday and Sunday dinners are spectacular, with a menu that includes dijon and sage roasted turkey breast, cherry berry glazed ham, herb roasted stuffing, and a chef's holiday dessert -- just to name a few of the incredible offerings. See www.enchantednorthpole.com for the complete -- and incredible -- weekend menus.

Kids of all ages can earn an honorary Elf Diploma at Elf University, and write a letter to Santa -- the Enchanted North Pole features a special mailbox that guarantees delivery in time for Christmas, as well as a personal reply from Santa himself! Get a fresh treat from Mrs. Claus, as well as a free digital Family Keepsake photo with Santa. Every child will also receive a collectible 2022 Christmas Ornament that they can get autographed by Santa, Mrs. Claus, and their elves.

Don't miss The Enchanted North Pole at Ballpark Commons! Tickets start at $45 for Kids and $55 for Adults, available at EnchantedNorthPole.com along with full event information.

